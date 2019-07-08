Don't travel without the RAVPower FileHub for $39.19

RAVPower

Greetings, cheeps! Hope you all had a safe and relaxing holiday. Let me cover some quick housekeeping items before diving into today's deal. First, a reminder to follow me on Facebook and Twitter, because I frequently share late-breaking bonus deals you won't want to miss. Second, you're going to be seeing the words "Prime Day" a ton over the next week -- much like you see constant Black Friday mentions in the lead-up to that massive sale. Believe me, I know it gets tedious, but it's worth paying attention. There have already been some amazing deals, like Sunday's full-size Amazon Echo for just $50 -- a one-day-only deal that will almost certainly be repeated on Prime Day.

But lots of other stores are trying to steal Prime Day thunder, like Macy's offering the Instant Pot Duo 6-quart pressure cooker for $49.99 (with promo code DEAL). Amazon's price on the Instant Pot: $59.99, which is already $40 off. So, yeah, it's going to be a crazy couple weeks, but trust me when I say there are some significant savings headed your way. Oh, and be on the lookout for more afternoon editions of the Cheapskate newsletter (which you can sign up for in your CNET profile), another way I can bring you more of the aforementioned bonus deals.

A must-have for your travel bag

I like to travel light, which is why I'm always on the lookout for multifunction travel accessories. Like this one: For a limited time, and while supplies last, HooToo (via Amazon) has the all-new RavPower FileHub RP-WD009 for $39.19 with promo code PRIMEAB9. This super handy gadget performs four key functions and regularly sells for $59.98.

Function 1: The FileHub is a travel router, able to connect to any wired network and make it wireless. Example: You're in a hotel where they charge for Wi-Fi, but you can connect via Ethernet free of charge. It can also function as a Wi-Fi extender, nice if the aforementioned hotel has an obnoxious sign-on procedure. Just set up your own mini network and let your devices hop on with ease.

Function 2: The FileHub is, true to its name, a media hub, the kind of thing that can wirelessly stream music and movies to your phone or tablet. In fact, you can connect up to five devices at once.

It has no onboard storage of its own, but instead offers both an SD slot and a USB port; you can add your own storage to either one. Imagine, then, a portable hard drive packed with files, all of them now accessible via your mobile devices.

Function 3: There's a one-touch backup option that'll copy everything from an SD card to USB storage, great for photographers and videographers looking to archive media during a shoot. You can also offload photos, videos and the like from your phone or tablet, a good way to free up space if needed.

Function 4: The FileHub has a rechargeable 6,700-mAh battery, though RAVPower doesn't specify how much operation you can expect from a charge. RAVPower also doesn't mention a rather important added capability: The FileHub can also function as a mobile charger. I had to dig deep into the manual (available near the bottom of this page) to make sure that was still an option.

One remaining area of confusion, though: That RAVPower product page mentions a USB-C port, but in the manual it's listed as Micro-USB. Thankfully, an up-close look at the product photo indicates it's almost certainly USB-C.

Those oddities aside, this is a great travel companion, especially for under $40.

Your thoughts?

Bonus deal: The Kindle Paperwhite (2016) e-reader hits an all-time low: $69.99 (Update: Sold out)

Sarah Tew/CNET

I've had a couple sweet refurb-Kindle deals over the past few weeks, but those models weren't backlit. If that's an essential feature, good news: Woot has the Kindle Paperwhite (2016) e-reader for $69.99, the lowest price to date on that model. Shipping is free for Amazon Prime subscribers, $5 for everyone else. Update: Ugh. Apologies, everyone -- this sold out mere minutes after I published this post.

Unlike a lot of the gear you find on Woot, this Kindle is new, not refurbished. It features 4GB of internal storage and a glare-free touchscreen display. (Sorry, button fans: You'll have to swipe to turn pages.)

This Paperwhite originally sold for $120, and I don't believe it ever dipped below $80. It has since been replaced by a newer model, but that one's currently $130. And make no mistake: This is a fantastic e-reader, one that's particularly great for not only nighttime reading (because of the backlit and blue light-free screen), but also the pool, the beach and other outdoor environments.

