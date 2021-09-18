Don't skip one of the best sci-fi series on Amazon Prime Video

BBC America

I once had the privilege of interviewing Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany. It didn't go exactly to plan. I spent most of my time gushing about how much a fan I was of her -- and the lauded Canadian sci-fi show that saw her rise to fame. Now, two years later, that gushing continues as I implore you and everyone you know to watch Orphan Black.

If you've already seen the show, currently available to stream in its entirety on Amazon Prime Video, then you're aware Maslany is an unbelievable chameleon. Across five stellar seasons, not including the follow-up audiobook series, Maslany plays a total of 14 characters, one of which is a talking scorpion. Yes, a talking scorpion.



This seems a good time to dive into what the show is about.

Orphan Black begins with con artist Sarah Manning, played by Maslany, witnessing a woman jump to her death in front of a train. The twist: This woman doesn't just look like Sarah, she could be her twin. Only instead of a Clash T-shirt and jeans, she's wearing a corporate pencil dress.

What follows is a multilayered mystery involving evil biotechnology institutions, religious extremists and a suburban soccer mom. An uptight, terrifying suburban soccer mom.

Orphan Black is weird. But it's also gorge-worthy TV.

Maybe you've come across it at some point while stuck in the endless scroll. Maybe you thought, "This sounds like a military operation... or a paint swatch." But, luckily, Orphan Black is one of the best sci-fi series around.

Not only does it explore the nature vs. nurture debate, it explores the nature vs. nurture debate with an easily accessible comedy-thriller tone. Its tension-loaded writing, polished visuals and memorable supporting cast arrived in a fully formed package when the show premiered on BBC America in 2013.

Four more superb seasons followed. While the best moments are front-loaded in seasons 1 and 2, the entire five-season run continues to enrich its world of scientists, police detectives and covert military operatives. It takes surprising left turns all the way until the satisfying end.

Then there's the killer soundtrack, perfectly timing I Got You Babe over an assassin smiling back at Sarah, plotting her murder. Across the series comes an effortlessly cool parade of The Clash, New Order and local Canadian bands vibing out of their garages in the Toronto setting.

Yet -- aside from the production, the performances, the cool science -- Orphan Black's greatest success is its characters.

They live full, distinct lives, and you can't help but care about them madly. Take sugar-obsessed, Ukrainian assassin Helena, who literally lives inside a cage. Don't let her demented attempts to stab Sarah disguise her heart of gold, earning her the title of most lovable assassin years before Villanelle came along in Killing Eve.

A dark, intelligent thriller that explores big concepts and cracks jokes while doing it, Orphan Black is a must-see sci-fi gem. It saw Maslany gain much-deserved recognition as she performed tirelessly across the five seasons, her co-stars gushing about her work ethic and sunny attitude. After being snubbed on several occasions for an Emmy, Maslany finally wrapped her fingers around a best lead actress award in 2016.

In 2022, her career is set to reach even greater heights. Marvel Studios scored her services for a new superhero TV show, in which she'll play the Hulk's cousin, She-Hulk.

This presents yet another reason to watch Orphan Black. Watch it to understand why one of the biggest studios on the planet cast Maslany in the first place.