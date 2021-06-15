Don't sell your Xbox One yet, Microsoft has plans for it

CNET

Even though the Xbox Series consoles are out, they're still hard to find, leaving many Xbox One owners waiting patiently to try to snag one. Microsoft says not to worry, as some of the biggest next-generation titles will still be playable on the older hardware.

Microsoft revealed its upcoming lineup of games during its E3 2021 presentation and said in a blog post Sunday that it'll share in the future how many of the next-gen games will be playable on the Xbox One through Xbox Cloud Gaming. One of the titles mentioned was Microsoft Flight Simulator, which is scheduled to come out July 21 for the Xbox Series X and S consoles.

Before E3 started, Microsoft's Phil Spencer said the company is expanding its cloud gaming service to smart TVs to allow people to play Xbox games without the need for additional hardware. Xbox Cloud Gaming is part of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription and works on Android devices and is being tested on iOS devices and PC browsers.