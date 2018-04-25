Spencer Platt, Getty Images

Amazon, Google parent Alphabet and two other companies saw trading on their stocks halted Wednesday, leading to a momentary WTF.

The New York Stock Exchange sent out an update that trading had been suspended for the day for Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) and Booking Holding (BKNG). There's nothing wrong with the companies. The NYSE points to a "price scale code issue" affecting trades. Essentially, the system can't handle stocks with prices over $1,000, according to CNBC. It notes that Amazon, Alphabet and Booking are the three highest priced stocks in the Standard & Poor's 500.

Another ticker, ZNWAA, for Zion Oil & Gas, was also flagged. But it doesn't trade on the NYSE. It's unclear how it made the list.

A representative for the NYSE confirmed there is nothing wrong with the companies themselves.

The halt comes during a busy earnings week, with Alphabet posting a profit and sales boost Monday and Amazon set to reported its quarterly results Thursday.