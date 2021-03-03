Don't own a hand blender? Find out how indispensable they are with this one for $34

Homgeek

A hand blender -- also called an immersion blender or a stick blender -- is one of the secret heroes of the kitchen. It took me years to get one, and I no longer know how I got by without a handy blender-on-a-stick that I can use to quickly and easily blend, puree, chop, beat or froth, often without dirtying another bowl or container. Most hand blenders aren't especially expensive -- you can get a good one for under $50 -- but the Homgeek Store is selling its right now on Amazon. That's 43% off the usual price of $60.

This blender has six speeds, controlled with a handy analog dial on top, and has a turbo button for momentarily amping up the speed. It comes with several attachments, including the standard blender blades as well as a whisk and a milk frother. And while even at $34 this isn't the cheapest immersion blender on Amazon, it is the only one I could find that comes with a pair of containers -- a tall blending cup and a covered food chopper.

