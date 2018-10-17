Walmart

My favorite holiday? Halloween, no question. Spooky fun? Check. Adorable kids in costumes? Check. Candy as far as the eye can see? Check (made out to the dentist).

ThinkGeek

We're just shy of two weeks out, so this seems like the perfect time to round up some great Halloween-themed deals.

Save 50 percent on costumes and more at ThinkGeek. The store's annual Halloween sale just raised the savings to 50 percent, up from 30 percent a few days ago.

I have to say, I like the simplicity and price of the Star Trek TNG Uniform Polo, currently just $12.50. But keep in mind that you need to spend at least $35 to bag free shipping. (Disclosure: Star Trek and CNET are both owned by CBS.)

Get a custom Halloween doormat for $12. Walmart sells personalized things? Who knew? This spooky doormat includes your family name across the top and up to six costumed figures across the bottom -- each named as well. The store promises delivery by Oct. 24, a full week before Halloween.

Save 20 percent on candy at Rakuten with promo code CANDY20. A couple good bets include a 135-piece Mars assortment for $20 (not including the discount) and 90-piece Reese's assortment for $18. But the shipping may get you: It's free only when your cart total hits $49. Solution: buy lots of candy. Duh.

Save 50 percent on Crazy Dog Halloween shirts with promo code GHOSTED. A funny Halloween T-shirt says, "I'm too cool for a proper costume, but I still made an effort." Crazy Dog has some splendid ones, and, amazingly, shipping is free on all orders. So, for example, this great pumpkin shirt (see what I did there?) is just $7.50 shipped after applying the code.

That's all for now, but bookmark this post and check back soon for more great Halloween deals!

