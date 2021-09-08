Don't Look Up trailer: Leo and J-Law see the sky falling in Netflix comet comedy

Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio are here to save the world (from ourselves). The trailer for new Netflix comedy movie Don't Look Up sees the pair play nebbish stargazers who discover a planet-killing comet is on a collision course to, well, kill the planet. And nobody cares...

They set off to convince people that the world is ending, but even President Meryl Streep and her chief of staff/son (Jonah Hill) are too wrapped up in themselves. Is that satire we detect...? Don't Look Up streams on Netflix Dec. 24.

The chaos is orchestrated by Adam McKay, Oscar-winning director behind biting real-life satires The Big Short and Vice (plus Anchorman and Step Brothers).

As well as Leo and J-Law, the cast includes (deep breath): Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, Scott Mescudi (aka Kid Cudi), Mark Rylance, Ron Perlman, Rob Morgan, Michael Chiklis, Tomer Sisley, Himesh Patel and Melanie Lynskey.