CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Coronavirus updates: Boris Johnson Quibi Final Fantasy VII NASA spots comet falling apart School districts reportedly ban Zoom Google Maps adds delivery, takeout
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Don't leave the house to get Easter flowers, save 20% when you order online

All the flower shops are going to be closed anyway, so you might as well save some money if you're buying flowers.

proflowers
ProFlowers

Easter is just a few days away, on Sunday, April 12. If you have a tradition of buying Easter flowers, I have some bad news: Thanks to the coronavirus, few flower shops will be open anywhere in the country to pick up a bouquet of lilies. Even if stores were open, though, who really wants to leave the house to go shopping? Stay home and order them online with this exclusive CNET deal. Right now, you can save 20% on any order at ProFlowers by applying coupon code CNET20 at checkout.

See it at ProFlowers

ProFlowers is an FTD company that sells a broad selection of flowers as well as gift baskets (of the fruit and chocolate varieties), cookies and even meat and cheese platters. The discount code applies to any purchase, so you don't need to be ordering Easter flowers to take advantage of the deal, and the code should work through April 19. 

Now playing: Watch this: This is the best smart speaker
13:18