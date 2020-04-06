Don't leave the house to get Easter flowers, save 20% when you order online

ProFlowers

Easter is just a few days away, on Sunday, April 12. If you have a tradition of buying Easter flowers, I have some bad news: Thanks to the coronavirus, few flower shops will be open anywhere in the country to pick up a bouquet of lilies. Even if stores were open, though, who really wants to leave the house to go shopping? Stay home and order them online with this exclusive CNET deal. Right now, you can by applying coupon code CNET20 at checkout.

ProFlowers is an FTD company that sells a broad selection of flowers as well as gift baskets (of the fruit and chocolate varieties), cookies and even meat and cheese platters. The discount code applies to any purchase, so you don't need to be ordering Easter flowers to take advantage of the deal, and the code should work through April 19.

