Don't hold it off: Girt by CNET podcast 99

On this week's show, we take a look at piracy, film releases and rights holders. Something new and different for the Girt team.

History repeats with "The Lego Batman Movie" facing delays to put it in line with school holidays and two months after the US release. Similar delays to "The Lego Movie" cost Village Roadshow AU$3.5 million, and at the time CEO Graham Burke said it was a "hell of a mistake" he wouldn't repeat. We take a good look at why it's being repeated.

We also recently saw Foxtel playing nice with a pair of pirates who live-streamed the pay-per-view exclusive Mundine-Green fight to thousands of people. Is it a question of playing nice, or was it a sign of weakness?

Girt by CNET podcast 99

