Don't expect a super-slim Max-Q Nvidia gaming laptop from Dell

If you still prefer your powerful gaming laptop to have a palm rest below your keyboard, Dell may be one of your options in the future.

Unlike the radical designs of Acer's Predator Triton 700 and the Asus ROG Zephyrus -- both moved the keyboard downward and are doing away with the palm rest to fit GeForce GTX 1080 into a slim frame -- Dell is taking a different approach.

The company's likely going to keep its current design of its gaming laptops, such as the Dell Inspiron 15 7000 or the Alienware 15. That means it probably won't move the keyboard downward and it will stick to the laptops' current thickness. Dell's Director of PC Product Planning Joe Olmsted told CNET that having a better keyboard for gamers was a key consideration for its decision.

"We can put a 1080 "MQ" in our 15-inch laptops, too," said Olmsted. "But we'll go as thin as we feel comfortable. We weigh those tradeoffs a lot, and gamers would prefer a good full deep-dished keyboard."

Olmsted also pointed out that 25 mm was a good size and allows for a bigger battery to let you do more on the go. Going slimmer would also mean sacrificing some wattage and it's a trade-off that the company doesn't want. That said, he added that no one would likely game on just battery power.

If you're on the hunt for the new Nvidia Max-Q gaming laptops though, get your wallets ready. Expect prices to start from around $1,200 to northwards of $2,000, according to Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang.