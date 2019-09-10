Apple Event

The Apple Watch Series 5 has arrived, but that wasn't the only Watch news at today's Apple event: Effective immediately, the Apple Watch Series 3 will have a starting price of $199 -- an $80 cut that makes it arguably the single best Apple Watch deal to date. (Previously, the slow, feature-limited Series 1 was Apple's entry-level watch, but the Series 3 offers a lot more horsepower.) Indeed, if you're put off by the Series 5's $399 price tag, you might be seriously tempted to take advantage of this new deal. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Don't. For long stretches of 2019, the Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS 38mm) was already on sale for $199 at stores like Amazon and Walmart. So Apple is just playing catch-up (or, more accurately, mark-down), making retailers' sale price its permanent price.

So guess what that means? As we move into the holiday season, stores like Amazon and Walmart will undoubtedly beat Apple's price once again. Indeed, in the weeks leading up to Black Friday, and then during and after the Thanksgiving holiday, I expect the Apple Watch Series 3 to dip even lower.

Apple Report All the latest Apple news delivered to your inbox. It's FREE!

How much lower? That's the $199 question. Based on past patterns (and a few rumblings I've heard from people in the know), I'm pretty confident we'll see it hit $169 -- perhaps even $149. Again, that'll be for the 38mm GPS-only model, but I'm here to tell you: That's a mighty fine watch, and that would be a mighty appealing price.

Remember, it was just two years ago that the Series 3 arrived as Apple's new flagship watch. It has a ton of advanced features, including irregular-heartbeat detection, music/podcast storage and special tools for runners and swimmers. (Read the Apple Watch Series 3 review.) If you're willing to be patient for just a little longer, and can pick one up for $169 (or less), I highly recommend it.

What do you think? Will the holidays bring even lower prices on the Series 3? Or is now the time to pull the trigger?

Now playing: Watch this: Apple Watch Series 3: Hands-on

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page, and find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.

Mentioned Above Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (40mm silver aluminum case, white sport band) $349 CNET may get a commission from retail offers.