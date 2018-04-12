Donkey Kong ace stripped of standing

David Greedy / Getty Images

There's a new Donkey Kong king in town.

After a review by Twin Galaxies, an organization that tracks world gaming records, gamer Billy Mitchell lost his high score for not only Donkey Kong but several other video games.

"Twin Galaxies administrative staff has unanimously decided to remove all of Billy Mitchell's' scores as well as ban him from participating in our competitive leaderboards," Twin Galaxies said in a statement, Thursday.

Mitchell had been the first million-point Donkey Kong record holder, but concerns were raised in February about whether he reached that score on an arcade machine, as required for Twin Galaxies' leaderboards. The statement also mentioned Twin Galaxies would notify the "Guinness Book of World Records."

The top spot now belongs to Steve Wiebe.

Mitchell, Wiebe and Guinness did not immediately respond to a request for comment.