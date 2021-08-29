Donda: Kanye West finally drops new album on Spotify, Apple Music

Kevin Mazur/Getty

It's not being delayed into purgatory: Kanye West's Donda album is real, and you can listen to it now. After many delays, with a failed presedential bid somewhere in between, the rapper's album is now available for streaming on Spotify, Apple Music and Tidal.

At least, almost all of it is now available. The album has 27 tracks, with one, titled "Jail pt 2", listed on Spotify by unable to be streamed. Donda, which is named after West's late mother, has no art: It's album cover on Spotify and Apple Music is a black square.

West last July announced that his new album would be called "Donda: With Child", and hinted that it would launch "this Friday." That would prove to be the first of many delays (this was around the time that West announced a bid to run for president, so things were obviously fairly crazy.) Months later, in September, he said in a tweet that he refused to release another album "till I'm done with my contract with Sony and Universal."

my ten track optimum attention span taking on donda rn pic.twitter.com/b5pBQOIL2M — G (@oneofthosefaces) August 29, 2021

After months of silence on the project from the rapper, it was announced last month that it would finally arrive on July 23, days after a listening party West hosted in Atlanta, Georgia. That date came and went with no Donda -- one of several missed release dates over the past month, leading many fans to get frustrated at West's antics. The most recent listening party, which featured a surprise guest in Marilyn Manson, took place on Aug. 26, and it was promised that Donda would follow.

And this time it actually has.