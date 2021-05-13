Donate $20 to COVID-relief charities and get a huge bundle of games, books and software

Humble

The world needs your help. If you've got $20 or more to spare, Humble will donate 100% of it to four very important charities: Direct Relief, Doctors Without Borders, International Medical Corps and GiveIndia.

While I know my incredibly generous Cheapskate readers don't need added incentive to help others, Humble is providing it in spades: Your purchase of the includes a ton of great stuff: games, software, self-help e-books, even a few comics. Combined value, according to Humble: $657.

The game selection alone is pretty amazing: 22 commercial and indie titles, including BioShock Remastered, Superhot and Into the Breach. Take note that while nearly all the games are Windows-compatible, only some are available for Mac and/or Linux as well.

I'm also enamored with some of the book titles, which include Coping Skills, You Can Do All the Things and Eff This! Meditation. Lots of good stuff for these troubled times.

I've long been a fan of Humble bundles; this one strikes me as equal parts important and awesome. I'm in. Hope you'll join me.

