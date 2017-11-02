Donald Trump's Twitter account goes on brief hiatus

Twitter

President Donald Trump's personal Twitter account took a brief hiatus Thursday afternoon, raising speculation that it might have been suspended.

Visitors to @realDonaldTrump expecting to find his latest missives around 3:55 p.m. PT were instead greeted with a message that the page didn't exist. However, the account's non-existence didn't last long, and the account returned with its usual appearance after about five minutes.

It wasn't immediately clear what was behind the vanishing act. Twitter and the White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The disappearing act comes after month of criticism directed at Twitter for how it handles the president's account. Many have wondered why some of his tweets aren't being deleted by the social media platform, despite their apparent violation of its rules.

Twitter's rules forbid using the service to make violent threats, either direct or indirect. Accounts violating that rule may be subject to a temporary or permanent suspension, Twitter warns. Suspensions aren't uncommon on the site.

Roger Stone, a longtime associate of Trump, was been suspended by Twitter on Saturday after lashing out at CNN anchor Don Lemon. In January, pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli was given a Twitter time-out for harassing a freelance journalist.

The focus on Trump's status on the site intensified during a war of words with North Korean leadership last month, during which he tweeted that if the country's foreign minister "echoes thoughts of Little Rocket Man, they won't be around much longer!" The tweet was interpreted by many, including the foreign minister, as en express threat of military action against the country.

In a series of tweets Monday, Twitter acknowledged Trump's tweet had caused an uproar, but said it was allowed to stay because of its "newsworthiness."

Trump has credited the social platform for helping him win the White House, but some close to the president reportedly worry that his prolific and often controversial tweeting could have dire consequences. The New York Times reported earlier this year that members of his staff are desperate for him to slow down with the tweets.

Trump has other accounts he can tweet from besides his personal account, which has 41 million followers. He can also send tweets from official accounts such as @POTUS, which has nearly 21 million followers, or @WhiteHouse, which counts nearly 16 million followers.

