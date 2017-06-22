Donald Trump's Mexico wall might use solar panels to cut costs

Scott Olson / Getty Images

Donald Trump has stated to supporters that the controversial planned wall dividing the US and Mexico will be built using solar panels.

"We're thinking about building the wall as a solar wall, so it creates energy and pays for itself. And this way, Mexico will have to pay much less money, and that's good, right?" Trump explained at an Iowa rally, the BBC reports.

"Pretty good imagination right? Good? My idea." Stated Trump for reasons best known to himself.

More than 200 companies have submitted plans for the wall to the US Department of Homeland Security, some of which already incorporated solar technology in their designs.

Trump claims the wall will curb immigration between Mexico and the US and has argued that Mexico itself will foot the bill -- a notion that Mexican president Enrique Peña Nieto has not supported.