Trump tweets recommendation for book with blank pages

I think of President Donald Trump as a man who prefers newspapers to books, even though he's known to occasionally rail against The New York Times or The Washington Post.

It was a surprise, then, to see him recommend a book to all his Twitter followers on Monday.

"A great book for your reading enjoyment: 'REASONS TO VOTE FOR DEMOCRATS' by Michael J. Knowles." tweeted the president.

What wonder was this? A Republican president suggesting you read a book extolling Democratic principles? Could this be a treatise on why Hillary Clinton had been an even better candidate than the president himself?

Oddly enough, no. Instead, this self-described "comprehensive guide" has little text. The description on Amazon says: "Lefty lawyers require that we state the book is mostly blank and contains precisely 1,235 words."

These seem to merely consist of headers and a bibliography. The 266 pages are blank. The author is a writer on the conservative site "Daily Wire."

Last month, his oeuvre soared to the top of Amazon's charts. On Monday, it was perched at number 11.

For a mere $9.99, it's a bargain for a 266-page notebook. Have you seen how much Moleskine charges?

Recommending this book is a new and very great opportunity for the president. He should launch his own book club, where he recommends his book of the month. It worked wonderfully for Oprah. It would work equally well for Trump, if not better.

Just imagine how many more copies of "The Art Of the Deal" he could sell. Oh, surely this would be his first Trump Book Club recommendation.

