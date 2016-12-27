Trump tweets he's charitable and would beat Obama

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Enlarge Image Photo by Spencer Platt, Getty Images

When we look back on Donald Trump's Twitter account one day, we'll see it was one of the great chronicles of our time.

Here was a powerful man, fully prepared to bare exactly what was on his mind to all. No president has ever done that before.

In his latest digital missives, the president-elect had two trains of thought. One was a reaction to President Barack Obama saying he felt confident he would have beaten Trump, had he been given the chance.

Stunningly, Trump doesn't agree. In a Monday tweet, Trump insisted: "President Obama said that he thinks he would have won against me. He should say that but I say NO WAY! -- jobs leaving, ISIS, OCare, etc."

In another tweet, Trump took credit for all the good things that have happened before his inauguration.

"The world was gloomy before I won - there was no hope. Now the market is up nearly 10% and Christmas spending is over a trillion dollars!" he tweeted. Yes, Donald Trump was the real candidate of hope and change. That's why he won.

The second issue swilling around Trump's brain, through to his fingers and onto social media was the Donald J. Trump Foundation. This entity is currently under investigation, yet Trump insists it's a paragon of virtue.

"I gave millions of dollars to DJT Foundation, raised or recieved [sic] millions more, ALL of which is given to charity, and media won't report!" he tweeted, with one spelling mistake.

In a second tweet, he insisted that "The DJT Foundation, unlike most foundations, never paid fees, rent, salaries or any expenses. 100% of money goes to wonderful charities!"

I, for one, have every confidence that this might be true. However, despite baring his inner thoughts to the outside world on Twitter, some might feel more reassured if there was proof of this charitable giving.

After all, a Washington Post investigation suggested Trump hasn't paid any money to the charity since 2008. I imagine that at least some media organizations find it hard to write about the millions Trump claims to have given because they can't find evidence that he's given it.

Such evidence, the jaundiced would say, would be in his tax returns, which have also evaded exposure.

Of course, it's not as if the current administration has always delivered on its promises of transparency.

Ultimately, we're all left crossing our fingers every time a new president is elected. We wish that our hopes will quickly come true and our fears will slowly dissipate.

Every day, I suspect, Twitter will act as our barometer.

