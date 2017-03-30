Donald Trump tweet-threatens Republicans

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Pointing your gun at someone isn't an acceptable form of intimidation.

Pointing your Twitter account at them, however, seems to be. This is just as true for internet trolls, as it is for the president.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump used his Twitter prowess to rattle a saber at Republicans -- specifically at Freedom Caucus members who thought the Trumpcare bill was insufficiently stringent on humanity.

"The Freedom Caucus will hurt the entire Republican agenda if they don't get on the team, & fast. We must fight them, & Dems, in 2018!," Trump tweeted.

Some reports suggest that before Friday's demise of the Trumpcare bill, the president's chief strategist, Steve Bannon, told these conservative Republicans: "This is not a discussion. This is not a debate. You have no choice but to vote for this bill."

The caucus, however, appears to have stared down the White House. Could it be that the administration's next step in turning the screw is to turn the Trump's Twitter on these alleged rebels?

If so, they should prepare for giddy times. The president's objects of scorn suffer constant diatribes. The New York Times is one fine example.

He has repeatedly accused the Times of being "fake news." Indeed, on Thursday he attacked the newspaper yet again, by tweet-scoffing: "The failing @nytimes has disgraced the media world. Gotten me wrong for two solid years. Change libel laws?"

As proof, he offered an article from the entirely real New York Post.

How long will it be before the Freedom Caucus suffers the same fate and is described by the president as a bunch of Fake Republicans?

I fear uncivil war. Will we one day commemorate the Battle of Twitter Doom?

