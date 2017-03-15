CNET

Snoop Dogg has seen it all when it comes to rap beefs.

At the height of his career, the "Gin and Juice" rapper was deeply embroiled in the East Coast vs. West Coast hip hop feud, aligning himself with Death Row Records and Tupac Shakur.

Now he's got a new beef with Donald Trump.

In a break-of-day tweet on Wednesday, President Trump vented an angry reaction to Snoop Dogg's latest music video.

Trump's referring to a moment in the "Lavender" music video when Snoop Dogg points a toy gun at an orange-faced clown made to resemble Trump -- and pulls the trigger.

The rapper hasn't yet responded to Trump on social media, but there have been plenty of reactions. Snoop Dogg is trending on Twitter with more than 56,800 tweets about the rapper's feud with the commander-in-chief.

Many people on Twitter are criticizing Trump for getting riled up over a music video instead of focusing on national issues like potentially 24 million people losing their health care. Others mocked him for waking up on the wrong side of the bed, comparing their morning activities to Trump's Twitter tirade.

Trump's tweet came out at 7:02 a.m. in Washington -- 15 minutes before the sun rose. He also made sure to send it out from the official @POTUS account as well as his own @realDonaldTrump account.

Other politicians jumping into the discussion are also getting pushback on Twitter for speaking out against Snoop Dogg, given all the issues facing the US.

Not everyone's finding fault with Trump, of course -- Snoop Dogg's getting plenty of criticism. Some on Twitter found the shooting scene "extreme" and others are upset about what they see as an "assassination-style video." Celebrity journalist Piers Morgan tweeted that the video "sickens me & should sicken everyone."

