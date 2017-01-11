Twitters sums up testy Trump press conference via #ShorterTrump

Up Next Russell Wilson is social media's most valuable US athlete

There's an awful lot of politics to process this week, with confirmation hearings on Capitol Hill for President-Elect Trump's cabinet nominees, chatter President Obama may reduce Chelsea Manning's sentence and Trump's first press conference in many months.

Fortunately Twitter always has brevity in mind, and as Wednesday's testy press conference wrapped up, the hashtag #ShorterTrump briefly rocketed to the top of the platform's trending-topics list.

During the question and answer session, Trump excoriated CNN and BuzzFeed for publishing details of unsubstantiated and salacious rumors about him. He also discussed handing his business over to his two sons and talked about defending against hacking. Thousands of Twitter users did their best to sum up what the Donald had to say, often with tongue planted firmly in cheek.

And as usual, a GIF leaves the strongest impression.