Twitter is testing whether to double its signature 140-character limit, a move partially aimed at addressing people's frustrations with the limited amount of information conveyed in a tweet.

The social network said Tuesday that it's letting a "small" group of its 328 million users try tweeting using 280 characters in several languages, including English, Spanish, Portuguese and French. It won't say specifically how many people are participating in the test.

Enlarge Image Twitter

Twitter product manager Aliza Rosen and senior software engineer Ikuhiro Ihara said in a blog their research shows while the character limit frustrates those tweeting in English, it's not so much an issue for those tweeting in Japanese, Chinese and Korean. They can say twice as much by using less characters.

"We will be collecting data and gathering feedback along the way," the researchers wrote. We're hoping fewer Tweets run into the character limit, which should make it easier for everyone to tweet."

The 280-character limit test comes as the number of Twitter users has stalled despite undergoing a redesign in June intended to make the platform faster and easier to use. The redesign was met with mixed reaction, and Twitter continues to look for new ways to compete with rival platforms like Facebook, which has 2 billion monthly users, and Snapchat, which boasts 301 million monthly users.

Twitter has flirted with the idea of removing its 140-character limit, in place since the company went live 11 years ago. In the past two years, they've ditched the limit when users send direct messages, add photos, videos and GIFs and reply to other users.

A new character limit may be just "another baby step" for Twitter when in reality they need to continue taking bigger steps, including further curbing abuse, said e-Marketer analyst Debra Aho Williamson. In July, Twitter said it has been making progress to remove abusive behavior. This includes clamping down on 10 times as many abusive tweeters compared to last year, expanding its mute function to combat bullying and harassment and showing users how to report abusive tweets.

"(Doubling the 140-character limit) might get some people to tweet more often, but will it attract new users," Williamson said about Twitter. "I doubt that the restriction on the length of a tweet is what has stopped people from joining Twitter."

Twitter isn't saying when its testing will be done. But maybe soon we'll see prolific commentators like @realdonaldtrump post provocative tweets that are twice as long.

iHate: CNET looks at how intolerance is taking over the internet.

It's Complicated: This is dating in the age of apps. Having fun yet?