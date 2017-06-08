Trump silent as #ComeyHearings sends Twitter abuzz

Getty Images

While @realDonaldTrump, perhaps surprisingly, did not tweet during testimony before Congress by fired FBI director James Comey, others did, including his son Donald Trump Jr., who was been on something of a tweetstorm.

Trump Jr. picked up the mantle for his father Thursday and took exception to Comey accusing the Trump administration of defaming his character and the FBI's by telling "lies, plain and simple," during his testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

1/3 Flynn stuff is BS in context 2 guys talking about a guy they both know well. I hear "I hope nothing happens but you have to do your job" — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017

2/3 very far from any kind of coercion or influence and certainly not obstruction! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017

3/3 Knowing my father for 39 years when he "orders or tells" you to do something there is no ambiguity, you will know exactly what he means — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017

Hoping and telling are two very different things, you would think that a guy like Comey would know that. #givemeabreak — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017

As @POTUS remained mum (as online gamblers and drinkers also await), reportedly watching the hearing with his lawyer, #ComeyDay, #ComeyHearings and #JamesComey were among the top hashtags on Twitter. And since the hearings began, #ComeyDay and #ComeyHearings have been used more than 1.5 million times on Twitter, according to Brandwatch, a social-media analysis platform.

So far, the sentiment of Comey's mentions about his firing by Trump from those two hashtags have been about 72.7 percent positive, said Kellan Terry, a Brandwatch analyst.

"This conversation really mirrors our country right now. You have people twisting facts a phrases to suit their own political and ideological beliefs," he said. "One statement made by former director Comey could mean two completely different things to two people depending on their political disposition. Most of the debate I see is social media users latching on to whatever statement suits them."

For example, at one point during the hearing Comey says "Lordy, I hope there are tapes" of his private conversations with Trump, hoping they would provide some corroborating of his testimony.

That sentiment was shared in a tweet by former US Attorney Preet Bharara, who was fired by Trump:

We can all agree with Jim Comey that, Lordy, we hope there are tapes. — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) June 8, 2017

Even celebrities, such as "Captain America" star Chris Evans weighed in on the president to respond on Twitter: