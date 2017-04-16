Trump admits tweets may lead to end of world (on SNL)

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Being president isn't easy.

There's tension in the world, there's more tension in your own White House, and you have to make the right decisions, or everyone on Twitter will criticize you.

On "Saturday Night Live," Alec Baldwin's Donald Trump was clearly suffering under the strain.

"These 100 days have been such a success," he said. "And I'm so sad my presidency is finally coming to an end."

"No, sir. You still have over 1,300 days left," says Vice President Mike Pence.

"I don't know. Have you seen my tweets about North Korea? This could all be over by Monday," insists Trump.

Indeed so. North Korea has already expressed its concern that Trump's "aggressive" tweeting is "trouble." On Saturday, Kim Jong-Un's dictatorship is said to have launched a nuclear missile that may not have lasted 100 seconds before disintegrating.

On SNL, however, Trump has to solve the biggest problem in his government: how to settle the battle between chief strategist Steve Bannon and son-in-law, head of his Innovation Office and general policy Macgyver, Jared Kushner, played by Jimmy Fallon.

Fallon played Kushner like a cool tech CEO -- poses well, rarely speaks.

Once Trump makes his decision -- and it's a painful one -- he then settles down to the future of his government (and of the world), even giving himself a new desk.

The job just isn't easy. You need all the help you can get.