TV and Movies

Star Wars boss wants to give Lando his own movie after all

Don't pop your popcorn just yet -- a Lando Calrissian Star Wars movie could happen in the future, but it's not necessarily up next.

Donald Glover could be spending a lot more time as Lando Calrissian.

 Jonathan Olley

Solo: A Star Wars Story hasn't even hit theaters yet, and there's already talk of spinning off Donald Glover's Lando Calrissian character in his own movie.

When that might happen, though, is unknown. Lucasfilm told Polygon Wednesday that a Lando spinoff would be something they'd like to do in the future, but it's not necessarily the next movie in the pipeline.

The comment followed some confusion when a French publication called Premiere quoted Lucasfilm Studio Chief Kathleen Kennedy as confirming a Lando spinoff was up next. Lucasfilm chalked it up to a misunderstanding between Kennedy and the reporter. 

Lucasfilm did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Solo: A Star Wars Story opens in theaters in the US on May 25.

