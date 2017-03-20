Domino's remakes famous 'Ferris Bueller' scene to sell pizza

Joe Keery from "Stranger Things" might want to be careful about getting typecast in '80s-themed productions. The young actor, who plays teen heartthrob Steve Harrington in the throwback Netflix horror series, now stars in a Domino's Pizza ad that takes its cues from the 1986 comedy film "Ferris Bueller's Day Off."

The Domino's ad re-creates a scene where Ferris Bueller (Matthew Broderick) races home in an attempt to stay out of trouble. He traverses an obstacle course of hedges, lawns, sunbathing women and a trampoline.

Domino's didn't mess around, hitting a lot of beats from the original. Keery jumps a gate, steals a soda, climbs a playset and flies off a trampoline. It's all in the name of Keery trying to get home to receive his pizza on time. "Ferris Bueller" fans will recognize actor Alan Ruck, who played Bueller's friend Cameron Frye, in a brief cameo appearance.

The commercial doesn't pretend to dwell in the 1980s. Keery sports a smartwatch loaded with Domino's Tracker, which tells you the status of your online pizza order from prep all the way to delivery. The "Ferris Bueller" tribute is a throwback way to advertise the technology. You don't have to be a pizza lover to enjoy the fun of seeing Keery carry the Bueller torch into modern times.