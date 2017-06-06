Domino's to stream 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' on Facebook Live

Paramount Pictures

Anyone want a free online showing of "Ferris Bueller's Day Off"? Anyone? Anyone? Bueller? Bueller?

Pizza chain Domino's will stream the 1986 John Hughes comedy, featuring Matthew Broderick as the most endearing school-skipper ever, on Facebook Live starting at 4 p.m. PT on June 11, the 31st anniversary of the film's release. The event is a collaboration with cable network EPIX.

Of course, the chain's hoping you'll order one of its pizzas to eat while you watch, and plans to reveal a pizza-order discount code at the beginning of the movie. "The more people who watch, the higher the discount on your Domino's order," the site says.

This isn't the first time Domino's has jumped on the Save Ferris bandwagon. A commercial that began airing earlier this year re-created the Ferris-racing-home scene from the movie, with "Stranger Things' star Joe Keery in Broderick's role, and a cameo from Alan Ruck, who played his buddy Cameron.

Mark movie night on your calendar now, because as Ferris famously says, "Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it."