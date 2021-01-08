Dominion Voting files $1.3B defamation suit against former Trump lawyer

James Martin/CNET

Voting machine maker Dominion Voting Systems on Friday filed a defamation lawsuit against Sidney Powell, a former Trump campaign lawyer that repeatedly made unfounded claims the company rigged the 2020 presidential election for President-elect Joe Biden by manipulating votes.

"Powell's wild accusations are demonstrably false," reads the 124-page complaint filed in US District Court for the District of Columbia. "Acting in concert with allies and media outlets that were determined to promote a false preconceived narrative about the 2020 election, Powell launched a viral disinformation campaign about Dominion that reached millions of people and caused enormous harm to Dominion."

Dominion is seeking $1.3 billion in damages from Powell, who was cut from the president's legal team in November.

In an emailed statement on Friday, Dominion CEO John Poulos said the lawsuit is the first step in restoring faith in his company and the elections, adding that "recent attacks on the democratic process" are the result of a "deliberate and malicious campaign of lies over many months."

A representative for Powell couldn't immediately be reached for comment.