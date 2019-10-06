Dominic Monaghan posts first look at his Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker character

Lucasfilm

The upcoming movie Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will bring back favorite characters like Rey, Finn, Poe and Kylo Ren, but there are also a few new ones to get excited about.

Lord of the Rings actor Dominic Monaghan is in the upcoming Star Wars movie, but not much is known about his character -- including his name. Now at least now know what he looks like.

Monaghan posted an image on his Instagram Saturday of himself dressed in his character's costume, with the caption, "Oh, it's on now."

Dressed in fatigues, Monaghan's character is holding a blaster rifle along with another weapon in his side holster. Could this be a clue he'll be a member of the Resistance?

In addition to Monaghan, other new characters appearing in The Rise of Skywalker include Jannah (played by Naomi Ackie); Allegiant General Pryde (Richard E. Grant); and Zorri Bliss (Keri Russell).

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is out in theaters on Dec. 20.