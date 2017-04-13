Dolph Lundgren splashes into 'Aquaman,' director confirms

The standalone "Aquaman" movie won't premiere for more than a year and a half, but it keeps getting better and better. On Wednesday, director James Wan confirmed The Hollywood Reporter's report that Swedish actor Dolph Lundgren has joined the cast.

Lundgren, 59, will play "King Nereus of the aquatic kingdom of Xebel, who claims (Aquaman's love interest) Mera as his own and wants to kill Aquaman," THR reports.

But Wan said on Facebook that while this is an accurate biography of the character Nereus, the movie character won't quite match.

"This description for who he is in the article is from the comic book," Wan wrote. "It's different in my film. But nonetheless, he'll be an awesome King Nereus, ruler of Xebel."

And Wan further confirmed that Nereus may not quite be as described while responding to a tweet that calls Lundgren's character a "villain."

In addition to playing the memorable "Rocky IV" villain Ivan Drago back in 1985, Lundgren played He-Man in 1987's "Masters of the Universe" movie and Frank Castle in 1989's "The Punisher." He also recently appeared in a recurring role on "Arrow."

The He-Man role obviously made quite an impression on director Wan, who wrote on Facebook: "The nerd in me is super excited to have He-Man join us in the Seven Seas!"

The US release date for "Aquaman" is Dec. 21, 2018, but the title character, as played by Jason Momoa, will be seen this year in "Justice League," which comes out Nov. 17 in the US and UK and on Nov. 16 in Australia.

