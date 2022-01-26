Dolly Parton, Duncan Hines launch sweet line of Southern-style cake mixes

Duncan Hines/Conagra Brands

Beloved singer and actor Dolly Parton is stepping into a sweet new venture. She's already conquered music, authored books and is a generous philanthropist, but now she's teamed with baking giant Duncan Hines to make cake.

With a dash of sugar, Southern charm and family history, Parton has launched a line of baking mixes. Within hours, Duncan Hines sold out of the limited-edition offering on its website, but the full batch of cake flavors and frostings is coming to stores in March.

The company debuted Dolly Parton's Baking Collection on Wednesday, featuring banana and coconut cake mixes, plain and chocolate buttercream frostings, recipe cards and a collectible tea towel with a spatula. The mixes and frostings will arrive at retailers nationwide in the spring and will be available to purchase for roughly $2 each (about £1.48, AU$2.80). Anyone who missed out on the online sale will have to bring their own kitchen tools.

In a statement, Parton shared how her family inspired this endeavor, including the taste of banana pudding, a Southern staple. "I have always loved to cook and, growing up in the South, I especially love that authentic Mom and Pop kind of cooking," she said. "I am excited to launch my own line of cake mixes and frostings with Duncan Hines, bringing that sweet, Southern-style baking experience I enjoy to others."

Parton announced the drop on social media, and her fans are clamoring to try it out. One Instagram user even wants her roll it out in the UK. This foodie project follows her 2021 collaboration with Jeni's for their Strawberry Pretzel Pie ice cream flavor.