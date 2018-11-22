Dolce & Gabbana pulls Shanghai show amid controversies in China

Screengrab by Zoey Chong/CNET

Dolce & Gabbana is in hot soup.

The Italian fashion house "postponed" its Shanghai runway show to an unspecified date and found itself delisted from Chinese shopping platforms following controversies this week, Bloomberg reported.

D&G published three promotional clips Chinese internet users found racist to its social media accounts including China's Twitter-like service Weibo this week to help promote the Great Show, originally slated for Nov 21 in Shanghai.

The videos show an Asian woman struggling with Italian cuisine including a pizza, cannoli and pasta and using the chopsticks in a "strange way." The narrator also pronounced "Dolce & Gabbana" in a Chinese accent and called the chopsticks "stick-shaped cutlery." Weibo users criticised the video for mocking Chinese people and local celebrities pulled out of the show.

The clips were quickly removed from Weibo after they sparked anger but remain on Instagram where internet users are still criticizing the company.

The matter was exacerbated when screencaps emerged and circulated the internet showing a conversation between co-founder Stefano Gabbana and fashion writer Michaela Phuong where the former allegedly insulted China as "the country of [poop emojis]."

Gabbana and the company denied it was him who sent the derogatory comments in an apology posted to social media accounts, saying he was hacked.

The apology did little to quell the anger online. In the comments, few people believe it was a cybersecurity issue. Chinese shopping platforms have also removed D&G listings from their websites.

