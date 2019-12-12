Dolby Atmos Music comes to Jay-Z's Tidal service

Dolby

Sony's 360 Reality Audio isn't the only surround music game in town: Dolby Atmos Music takes its own, established movie format and applies it to music streaming. And Jay-Z's streaming service Tidal is now on board.

Tidal Hi-Fi subscribers can now stream Dolby Atmos tracks from Universal and Warner Music artists such as The Weeknd, Ariana Grande and Blondie in immersive audio. Don't have a Tidal Hi-Fi subscription? The company just announced new users can get five months of any Tidal tier, including Hi-Fi, for $5.

Dolby Atmos is a surround format that features height channels and is typically played back on surround systems and some soundbars, but part of the appeal of the two competing formats is that they can be played on mobile phones. Compatible Atmos devices include Android smartphones and tablets, but it's as-yet undetermined whether the Amazon Echo Studio or Denon's Heos system will also support it. Dolby did not immediately reply to CNET's request for comment.

Dolby Atmos tracks on Tidal will be identified by a Dolby logo and a Dolby Atmos symbol appears when the song is selected. Users can also find compatible tracks under the Explore tab on the Tidal app's homepage.

It's early days for immersive audio, and while surround music formats like DVD-Audio and Quadraphonic have failed in the past both Dolby and Sony are confident that immersive formats will take off. Devices like the Echo Studio may help with adoption, but mobile headphone use is only simulated and may not work as well as dedicated systems.