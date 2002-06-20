DOJ takes CIPA to high court

As expected, the Department of Justice has appealed a recent court ruling that overturned parts of a law that required Web filtering in libraries.

The Children's Internet Protection Act required libraries that receive federal funding to filter out content inappropriate for children or risk losing the money. However, a panel of federal judges ruled the measure violated free-speech rights, saying filters block both too much and too little Web content. Because of provisions contained in the act, the case now goes directly to the U.S. Supreme Court, which must hear it.