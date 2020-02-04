DOJ antitrust chief steps down from Google probe, report says

James Martin/CNET

The top antitrust official at the Department of Justice has reportedly removed himself from an investigation into alleged anticompetitive practices at Google. Makan Delrahim, assistant attorney general for the Justice Department's antitrust division, has recused himself due to a "potential conflict of interest related to his past work for the internet search company," The New York Times reported on Monday.

"As the technology review progressed, Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim revisited potential conflicts with previous work with the Department of Justice's ethics office," a DOJ spokesman told the Times. "He and the ethics office have decided that he should now recuse himself from a matter within the tech review in an abundance of caution."

Google is facing a wave of regulatory scrutiny. Last September, a large group of state attorneys general announced an antitrust probe into the search giant, focused on the company's dominance in digital advertising. In July, the Justice Department announced an antitrust probe into the tech industry more broadly, targeting Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon. And in June, House Democrats announced their own investigation into tech giants, meant to explore whether the companies are engaging in "anti-competitive conduct."

While working for a private law practice in 2007, Delrahim was reportedly involved with lobbying for Google's acquisition of ad firm DoubleClick, according to the Times.

The Department of Justice didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.