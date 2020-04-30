Dogs could be trained to detect COVID-19 through scent

James Martin/CNET

Dogs could potentially be used to sniff out COVID-19. The University of Pennsylvania's School of Veterinary Medicine said Tuesday it's launching a research initiative using scent detection dogs to differentiate between samples from COVID-19-positive and negative patients.

The study will start with eight dogs, who over the course of three weeks will be exposed to COVID-19-positive saliva and urine samples in a lab setting. After they learn the scent, investigators will note that the dogs can differentiate between positive and negative samples in a lab setting. That will then create the basis for testing whether they can identify people infected with COVID-19.

"The potential impact of these dogs and their capacity to detect COVID-19 could be substantial," Cynthia Otto, director of Penn Vet's Working Dog Center, said in a release. "This study will harness the dog's extraordinary ability to support the nation's COVID-19 surveillance systems, with the goal of reducing community spread."

Dogs can play a key role in disease detection, given they have up to 300 million smell receptors (humans, in comparison, have six million). Scent detection dogs can pick up on low concentrations of volatile organic compounds, or VOCs, linked to diseases including ovarian cancer, bacterial infections and nasal tumors. Those VOCs are found in human blood, saliva, urine or breath. Dogs could be especially helpful in detecting COVID-19 among asymptomatic patients, or in hospital or business environments where testing is difficult. Initial screening of humans by trained dogs could start as soon as July.

Transmission of COVID-19 from humans to animals is seemingly low, as only a handful of cases have been reported since the outbreak. On Tuesday, reports circulated about a pug in North Carolina that's believed to be the first dog in the US to test positive for COVID-19.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.