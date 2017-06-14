Uber's in a lot of hot water.

The ride-hailing service said its CEO, Travis Kalanick, is taking a leave of absence following a slew of controversies. Kalanick talked about Uber 2.0, but we wonder if he'll be back as CEO. We also discuss whether this means you'll be clicking on Lyft for your next ride (assuming it's available where you live).

Next, we look at the controversial topic of GamerGate and its potential link to the internet culture that helped get Donald Trump elected into office.

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube.

Does the Uber scandal have you looking at Lyft? (The 3:59, Ep. 240) Your browser does not support the audio element.

Subscribe:

iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher