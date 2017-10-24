Does the new Amazon Fire TV burn the competition? (The 3:59, Ep. 304)

Amazon is giving you voice control over your TV. Let's talk about it.

The reviews are out for the Amazon Fire TV, and we invited special guest David Katzmaier on our show, who's spent a few days playing with the streaming device. We talk about how it stacks up to the Roku, as well as a Chromecast paired with the Google Home for voice control.

Also on the podcast, we take a look at the messy breakup between the US government and Kaspersky Lab, and what it means for your antivirus options.

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

