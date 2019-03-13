On this podcast, we talk about:
- Our review of the Samsung Galaxy S10E and how it stacks up against the iPhone XR
- Verizon's new, pricier 5G service
- The Matrix turning 20
Does the Galaxy S10E slay the iPhone XR? (The 3:59, Ep. 533)
