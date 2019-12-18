Lucasfilm

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is a relentless ride. So it's natural you may want to get off the roller coaster when the credits hit.

But will you miss any postcredits scenes? No.

Star Wars films traditionally don't include so-called stingers, although films from Marvel, also owned by Walt Disney, have made them a standard practice.

It is worth sticking around to check out the credits. Without spoiling anything, you'd do well to check out the full cast list, and to see who lent their voice to some pivotal scenes. You might be surprised.

But if you need to use the facilities after the film, which runs for 2 hours and 22 minutes, not counting trailers, feel free to go, knowing you're not missing anything vital to the story.