Does sex offender data belong online?

The high court said Monday that it will hear arguments over Connecticut's "Megan's Law," a measure named after Megan Kanka, a New Jersey girl who was killed by a sex offender. Under the law, the addresses, names and photos of registered sex offenders must be posted in a state database available online.

People search the database by entering information such as a ZIP code or the name of a town. All states have some version of the system.

However, Connecticut's registry was challenged by a convicted sex offender who claimed he was not dangerous. A federal appeals court sided with the man, saying sex offenders in the state are entitled to a hearing to determine whether they still represent a threat before their names are placed in the registry.

The Supreme Court will now decide whether to uphold that ruling and will hear arguments on the matter during its fall term. The court already has agreed to hear a similar case involving Alaska's "Megan's Law."