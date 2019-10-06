Does Joker have a postcredits scene?

Enlarge Image Niko Tavernise

When the credits roll at the end of Joker, you'll probably have a lot to think about. But one thing you don't need to worry about is sticking around for a postcredits scene. There isn't one.

The bleak and violent film is in theaters now, complete with an incendiary central performance from Joaquin Phoenix. The ending does leave the way open for a sequel, in theory, but there's no mid-credits or postcredits stinger to point in that direction.

Many superhero movies these days include an extra scene during or after the titles, but that's because films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC Expanded Universe tie in with other flicks in the franchises. Joker, by contrast, is a standalone film that suggests its own version of the Batman origin story, but it's not tied into the continuity of other movies such as Justice League or the forthcoming Batman movie starring Robert Pattinson.

So the only reason to stick around is to listen to the strains of Send in the Clowns as the credits roll. You could turn to your buddies and discuss whether the movie leaves the Joker as a pathetic loser or a hero. Or you could read the names of the people who made the movie, such as makeup artist Nicki Ledermann who realized the Joker's iconic face paint.