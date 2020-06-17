Does Dad need a new TV? Save up to $200 on the Hisense Quantum Series

Deal Savings Price





Some of my favorite childhood memories involve watching TV with my dad. No doubt, the shows we watched -- The Muppet Show, Mork and Mindy, The Dukes of Hazard and Hee Haw -- go a long way towards pegging my age. Unfortunately, my dad's TV is nearly the same age. I was wondering if it was time to bring my folks into the 21st century with a new TV, when I discovered that Hisense has marked down the price of a number of its models, including the Quantum Series.

The Hisense H8G incorporates quantum dots, which generate outstanding color and gives OLED sets a run for their money at a much lower price. The sets also support local dimming, which can accurately darken just the parts of the screen that need it for deep blacks in shadow without biasing lit areas of the screen. I've rounded up a Hisense Quantum Series in 55-, 65- and 75-inch sizes to cover you no matter what size room you want to place it in.

Hisense While OLED TVs do create a better image than quantum dot TVs -- which are, after all, really just highly optimized LED sets -- you may very well decide quantum sets like the H8G are a better value for the money. The Hisense 55-inch H8G features 700-nits of peak brightness and 90 local dimming zones. It also has Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos built in.

Hisense This 65-inch Hisense has all the goodies -- quantum dots for bright and accurate colors, Dolby Vision HDR10+, HDR10 and HLG HDR color modes and Dolby Atmos sound. Like the 55-inch model, it also includes four HDMI inputs, a pair of USB ports, and as well as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and Ethernet.

Hisense This is quantum dots writ large: 75 inches of 4K UHD goodness. It's worth pointing out that these models all feature Android TV -- we'd prefer Roku, of course, but the Android brains give you access to all the streaming and the TV can be voice-controlled via Alexa as well.

Now playing: Watch this: Hisense introduces new Android ULED TVs

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.