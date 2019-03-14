Does a foldable Razr smartphone tickle your nostalgia bone? (The 3:59, Ep. 534)

On this podcast, we talk about:
- A Motorola foldable phone reviving the classic Razr vibe.
- Facebook's longest outage ever.
- DirecTV Now cutting channels but raising prices.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
