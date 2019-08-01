CNET también está disponible en español.

Doctor Who will stream on HBO Max

The new streaming service is coming in spring 2020.

Jodie Whittaker as the first female doctor.

Doctor Who will be streaming exclusively on HBO Max next year, CNET sister site TV Guide reported Thursday. All 11 seasons will be coming to the platform in spring 2020, when WarnerMedia's new streaming service launches.

Doctor Who, now starring its first female doctor, Jodie Whittaker, completed its 11th series at the end of last year with the highest ratings in a decade for the show. Series 12 could hit in 2020.

Once new seasons have been aired on BBC America, HBO Max said Thursday it will be the exclusive streaming home for Doctor Who.

Also coming to HBO Max are Friends, Game of Thrones, Sex and the City, The Sopranos, Veep, the Gossip Girl sequel and Sesame Street, and movies including Wonder Woman and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

Shows from The CW network like Pretty Little Liars, Batwoman and Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene will also be on HBO Max, as The CW winds down its streaming deal with Netflix.

