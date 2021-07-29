Bezos' space plans sparked laughs in 2000 Suicide Squad review Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker leaving in 2022 Will Smith plays dad of Venus and Serena Williams Nikola founder Trevor Milton indicted on three counts of fraud Another 1.5 million unemployment refunds

Whittaker and showrunner Chris Chibnall will exit the iconic sci-fi series after season 13 plus three specials.

Jodie Whittaker as the 13th Doctor (glowing center), with companions (l-r): Tosin Cole, Bradley Walsh and Mandip Gill.

 BBC

Doctor Who is heading for another change. Jodie Whittaker and showrunner Chris Chibnall will leave the long-running sci-fi series in 2022.

With a six-episode season 13 arriving later this year, their last hurrah will come in 2022 with two specials and a final feature-length adventure.

Whittaker took over as the 13th Doctor in 2017, the first woman to play the role. At the same time as she replaced Peter Capaldi, Chris Chibnall replaced outgoing show runner Steven Moffat. Through seasons 11 and 12, Whittaker was joined by companions Mandip Gill, Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole, with John Bishop joining Gill for season 13.

