Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker leaving in 2022

Enlarge Image BBC

Doctor Who is heading for another change. Jodie Whittaker and showrunner Chris Chibnall will leave the long-running sci-fi series in 2022.

With a six-episode season 13 arriving later this year, their last hurrah will come in 2022 with two specials and a final feature-length adventure.

Whittaker took over as the 13th Doctor in 2017, the first woman to play the role. At the same time as she replaced Peter Capaldi, Chris Chibnall replaced outgoing show runner Steven Moffat. Through seasons 11 and 12, Whittaker was joined by companions Mandip Gill, Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole, with John Bishop joining Gill for season 13.