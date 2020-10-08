CNET también está disponible en español.

Doctor Strange will be Peter Parker's new mentor in Spider-Man 3, report says

Benedict Cumberbatch will reportedly join Tom Holland.

Benedict Cumberbatch will star as Doctor Strange in Spider-Man 3, it was reported Thursday. The time-bending Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero will join as Peter Parker's new mentor following the death of Tony Stark/Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The live-action Spider-Verse seems to be coming to life, with Spider-Man 3 also seeing the return of Jamie Foxx's Electro, who previously appeared in 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2 with Andrew Garfield. J.K. Simmons, who played the editor of the Daily Bugle J. Jonah Jameson in the Tobey Maguire Spider-Man trilogy, also made an appearance as  at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home

Cumberbatch will also be returning in his own sequel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which has been delayed from May 2021 to March 25, 2022.

Sony Pictures declined to comment. Marvel and Disney didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

