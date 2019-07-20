Doctor Strange: In The Multiverse of Madness revealed Marvel Phase 4 films

DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS ARRIVES MAY 7, 2021 #MarvelSDCC #SDCC2019 pic.twitter.com/Mo0Zld8bFS — cait petrakovitz 🦹🏽‍♀️➡️#SDCC (@misscp) July 21, 2019

Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is going to be teaming up with Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) when the two return to the big screen. Marvel Studios confirmed the sequel during their Saturday Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2019.

With the film's title and further details provided about the upcoming WandaVision Disney Plus series, a version of the Marvel multiverse also seems to have been confirmed by Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige.

The events you see Wanda go through in the series will be directly tied to the multiverse, and lead into this movie, confirms @Kevfeige !! Seriously, talk about madness 😮 #MarvelSDCC — cait petrakovitz 🦹🏽‍♀️➡️#SDCC (@misscp) July 21, 2019

Tiny spoiler from Spider-Man: Far From Home here too for anyone that was wondering about that multiverse.

“Just because Beck was lying about the multiverse doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist,” @Kevfeige (-_^) #MarvelSDCC — cait petrakovitz 🦹🏽‍♀️➡️#SDCC (@misscp) July 21, 2019

The sequel is currently set for May 7, 2021, with Scott Derrickson returning to direct. The Doctor Strange film will arrive after the Eternals on Nov. 6 2020 and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on Feb. 12, 2021.

Developing...