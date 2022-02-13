Doctor Strange 2 trailer introduces Charles Xavier and evil Wanda

Marvel

"The nightmare begins." Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness got a new trailer during the Super Bowl on Sunday, giving us more hints about the 28th Marvel Cinematic Universe movie ahead of its May 6 release. It'll see Benedict Cumberbatch's sorcerer and his new buddies traveling through the multiverse, setting us up for cameos galore.

Check out the new trailer below.

As for those cameos, a familiar voice chimes in at 1:18, belonging to a certain Charles Xavier from the X-Men movies -- the older version played by Patrick Stewart.

The parallel-dimension-hopping story follows the reality-warping events of Loki and Spider-Man: No Way Home, the latter of which saw Strange messing with the fabric of the universe to help Peter Parker. Strange seeks aid from Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), aka the Scarlet Witch, who's been living in isolation since she messed with the minds of a whole town in WandaVision. Although, in this trailer, Wanda looks like she might be playing more of a villain role.

This adventure will also introduce America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), whose comics counterpart has the power to open holes in reality and jump through the multiverse.

The previous trailer also showed former Strange ally Karl Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor), the twisted Strange Supreme, who appeared in last year's in What If... ?, and Strange's former girlfriend Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams).