Doctor Strange 2 script getting a rewrite from Loki showrunner

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is going through some major changes, with a new director -- possibly Sam Raimi -- replacing Scott Derrickson. Now it appears Michael Waldron will be rewriting the Doctor Strange script originally written by Jade Halley Bartlett, according to The Hollywood Reporter on Friday.

Waldron is currently the showrunner for the upcoming Marvel series Loki starring Tom Hiddleston, debuting on Disney Plus in spring of 2021. Waldron previously wrote for Rick and Morty.

Waldron writing both Loki and Doctor Strange feels like a perfect fit since both characters may appear in each others' storylines.

While Loki isn't officially on Doctor Strange's cameo list, it has been previously revealed that Doctor Strange will be joined by Scarlet Witch, played by Elizabeth Olsen. To better understand her character's role in the film, fans will need to watch the Disney Plus original WandaVision, slated to air on the streaming service in spring 2020. The TV series will lead directly into Scarlet Witch's appearance in the Multiverse of Madness.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is expected to hit theaters on May 7, 2021.